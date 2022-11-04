STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Position Lifted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,285,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 11.05% of STAAR Surgical worth $374,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 815.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 66.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 105,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $103.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.73. 12,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,787. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

