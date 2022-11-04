Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $105.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.70. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.