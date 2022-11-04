Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $105.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2022

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.70. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.