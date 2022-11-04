Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $93.00 at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBUX. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.87.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.