Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $93.00 at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBUX. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.87.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

