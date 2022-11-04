Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $97.00. Approximately 479,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,586,817 shares.The stock last traded at $92.66 and had previously closed at $84.68.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 10.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

