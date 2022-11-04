State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $108.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,124 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $108,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 99,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,520,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE GS traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.94. 31,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $415.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 801,089 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,326. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

