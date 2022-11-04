State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $175.89 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,391,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,486 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $175,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 299,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,502,388. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

