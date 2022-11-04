State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $418.55 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,564 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Exxon Mobil worth $418,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $112.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,391,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $112.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

