State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,982 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $160,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,535. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

