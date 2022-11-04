State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 62,812 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $137,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Insider Activity

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.34. 68,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,709. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $124.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

