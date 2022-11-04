State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Intuit worth $120,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,043. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.79.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

