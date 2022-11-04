State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 23,200 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Broadcom worth $217,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,883,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $22.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $466.62. The company had a trading volume of 56,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,510. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.73. The company has a market cap of $188.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.