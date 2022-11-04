State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 30,701 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,234,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,701 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Chevron worth $323,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $107,435,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.44. 156,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,387,361. The company has a market capitalization of $362.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $184.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

