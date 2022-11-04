State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 45,079 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040,322 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,079 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Applied Materials worth $94,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 177,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,037,140. The company has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.