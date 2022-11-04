State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 48,217 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 479,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,217 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $94,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Chubb by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.70 and a 200 day moving average of $196.61. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

