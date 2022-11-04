State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 54,396 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 54,396 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of McDonald’s worth $198,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCD stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.03. The company had a trading volume of 56,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,841. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.24 and a 200-day moving average of $251.00. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $276.67. The stock has a market cap of $201.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

