State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 62,358 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,301,723 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 62,358 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $99,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 32,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.04. 687,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,586,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

