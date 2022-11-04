State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 68,637 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,637 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $261,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24,735.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.08. 47,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,122. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $183.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $246.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.