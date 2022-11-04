State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 92,253 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 598,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92,253 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Amgen worth $145,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amgen by 16.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.5% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.79.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $267.00. 50,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,963. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $274.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

