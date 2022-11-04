State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises approximately 1.7% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.07% of State Street worth $15,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in State Street by 13.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 98,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 236.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in State Street by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in State Street by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

State Street Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of State Street stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.03. 52,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,100. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.