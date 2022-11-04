Steem Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $92.34 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,294.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023338 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00305749 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00123587 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.13 or 0.00739762 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.43 or 0.00583564 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000787 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00234029 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.