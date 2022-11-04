Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Cut to C$32.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.00 to C$32.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$41.50 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Stelco Stock Down 5.2 %

OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $25.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. Stelco has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $45.45.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

