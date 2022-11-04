Stephens Boosts Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Price Target to $30.00

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stephens to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank7 from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of Bank7 stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $24.75. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.63. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,293,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the first quarter valued at $202,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bank7 by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank7 by 50.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bank7 by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank7 by 61.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

