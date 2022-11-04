Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Stericycle Stock Up 6.6 %

SRCL opened at $45.24 on Friday. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Stericycle

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

