Stifel Nicolaus Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $60.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TREX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.39.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.59. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after acquiring an additional 80,597 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Trex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,555,000 after acquiring an additional 87,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

