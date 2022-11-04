Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $4.30

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group to $4.30 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.
Stitch Fix Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 1,902,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.91.
About Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
