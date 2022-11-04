Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $65,855.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at $499,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JOANN by 141.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in JOANN by 920.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Price Performance

JOAN stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. JOANN has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.81.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.06). JOANN had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. JOANN’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOANN will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

