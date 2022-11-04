Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Kathy C. Thompson Sells 4,454 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $338,147.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of SYBT stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.86. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,811,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,014,000 after buying an additional 59,436 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 235.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 46,753 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,107,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after acquiring an additional 42,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
See Also
