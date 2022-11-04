Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Kathy C. Thompson Sells 4,454 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $338,147.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.86. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,811,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,014,000 after buying an additional 59,436 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 235.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 46,753 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,107,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after acquiring an additional 42,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.