StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:GCP opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.22. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GCP Applied Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Further Reading

