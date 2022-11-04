StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
GCP Applied Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:GCP opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.22. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75.
GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GCP Applied Technologies
GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.