StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OBSV. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright lowered ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.

ObsEva Price Performance

OBSV stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 434.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 85,303 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Featured Stories

