StockNews.com Downgrades Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to Hold

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TXN. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $156.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.47. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 326,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.