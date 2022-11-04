StockNews.com Lowers Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLBD. DA Davidson raised their price target on Blue Bird to $13.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.24. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $206.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 16.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

