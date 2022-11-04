StockNews.com Lowers Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NERV. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Minerva Neurosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.