StockNews.com Upgrades Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) to Buy

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CNS stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 125,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,387. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $139.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,076,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth about $909,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 161,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

