Stokes Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 5,668 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $135.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

