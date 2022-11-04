Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,775,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,008,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE EMR opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

