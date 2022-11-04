Stokes Family Office LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BAC opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

