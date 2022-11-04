Stokes Family Office LLC Has $415,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after buying an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,035,553,000 after buying an additional 588,874 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $273.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.