Stokes Family Office LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,770,000 after acquiring an additional 572,745 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after acquiring an additional 88,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after purchasing an additional 966,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,544,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,759,000 after purchasing an additional 209,120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

