Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $401.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.41.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.