Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,983,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 103.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 73,468 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CBRE Group dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $31.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.19.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.36). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

