Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 327 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 268,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,481,000 after purchasing an additional 64,342 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.6% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,430 shares of company stock worth $8,693,394. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Stock Down 5.7 %

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Shares of ACN opened at $256.88 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $161.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.77 and a 200 day moving average of $287.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

