StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SVI. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,445.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$476,677.73. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 283,000 shares of company stock worth $1,627,988.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

