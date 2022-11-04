STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 360.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after buying an additional 1,147,812 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $31.67 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STOR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

