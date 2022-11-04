Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Stratasys to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,537. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,522,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 172.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 242,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 153,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 9.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

