Strategic Education, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Strategic Education has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 68.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $73.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.49. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $861,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

