Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces Earnings Results

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.41 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Strategic Education stock traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 99,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,585. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $75.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

About Strategic Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after acquiring an additional 103,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 19.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after buying an additional 105,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 45,358 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.