Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces Earnings Results

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.41 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.
Strategic Education stock traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 99,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,585. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $75.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.
