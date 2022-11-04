Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STRA. Truist Financial upped their price target on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Strategic Education Stock Up 8.9 %

Strategic Education stock traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.32. The company had a trading volume of 99,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.20. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.41 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Strategic Education by 24.3% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

