Stratis Achieves Market Cap of $81.05 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $81.05 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,658.15 or 0.07825025 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001980 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00036213 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00092020 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00071231 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001862 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015504 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00026765 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000296 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,688,853 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.