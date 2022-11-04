Strike (STRK) Achieves Market Cap of $55.23 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Strike token can now be bought for about $16.11 or 0.00076138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $55.23 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,748.18 or 0.31845602 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012437 BTC.

About Strike

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,427,533 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

