Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.61 million. On average, analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ SDIG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 3,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $40.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard bought 602,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $999,998.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,998.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 112,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SDIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen downgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.